Faith in Ghana Alliance, Okaikwe Imam sensitise youth to peaceful election

The Faith in Ghana Alliance in collaboration with the office of Chief Imam in the Okaikwe South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday called on the youth to embrace peaceful elections devoid of fighting, misunderstanding and argument.

The forum dubbed “One Hour Forum on Justice, Peace, Unity and National Cohesion for election 2024”, was aimed at promoting political peace within the okaikwe south municipality and the country at large.

A lecturer at Regent University College of Science and Technology, (KNUST), Kumasi , Professor Joseph Tei Tetteh-Quaynor, in a speech emphasised the need for unity and peaceful coexistence among citizens, regardless of their political affiliations.

He stressed that peace was not just the absence of violence but also encompasses economic, social, and environmental aspects and therefore called on the citizenry to work together to achieve peace, justice, and unity, emphasising that these values can be attained at all costs.

“There is no need for chaos, there is no need to nominate someone who creates conflict. The best way forward is peaceful coexistence,” he asserted, underscoring that the ultimate goal is to create an environment where everyone feels safe and represented,” Prof Tetteh-Quaynor said.

For his part, the Chief Imam for Okaikoi South, Alhaji Mohammed Doku, in an interview, advised Muslim youth as well as the citizenry to behave well towards promoting peaceful elections.

He also emphasised that Muslim youth should not allow politicians to manipulate them with money, stating, “After a few days or a few times, you spend this money and the money will finish, maybe your life will go.”

The Reverend Father at St Theresa Catholic Church, Kaneshie, Reverend Father Francis Destiny Amenuvor, in an interview urged his fellow clergy men to eschew any habit of endorsing political leaders but rather enlighten their congregation of discerning minds .

He commended the Chief Imam for his collaborative efforts in organising the forum as well as all the dignitaries that made it to the event.

He expressed gratitude to the headmaster of the Presbyterian Senior High School, Mr Alfred Quarcoo, for sponsoring the event and to all other relevant stakeholders who contributed to the success of the forum.

The forum had in attendance, traditional leaders, representatives from the office of the National Chief Imam, members of Faith in Ghana Alliance, members of Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches, civic society organisation the press, and concerned citizens.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA