FBI extradites three Ghanaian nationals over $100 million romance scam

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says it has brought three Ghanaian nationals to the United States over their roles in an alleged $100 million fraud scheme.

The suspects , Isaac Oduro Boateng, Inusah Ahmed, and Derrick Van Yeboah arrived in New York on August 7, 2025.

A fourth suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, is still on the run.

According to the FBI on its twitter page, the group scammed elderly Americans through fake online relationships and tricked companies into wiring money using fraudulent emails.

The Bureau mentioned that the network operated from Ghana, with leaders known as “chairmen” moving stolen funds to West Africa.

The FBI added that the men face charges including wire fraud, money laundering, and receiving stolen funds. Some offences carry prison terms of up to 20 years if convicted.

The Bureau noted that the extradition was made possible through cooperation between U.S. and Ghanaian authorities. It added that the charges are only allegations until proven in court.