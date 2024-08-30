Fidelity Bank to support technological innovations in agric sector – MD

Fidelity Bank Ghana has pledged its commitment to supporting techno­logical innovations in agriculture in order to help boost food produc­tion in the country.

He stated that the youth have demonstrated that solutions to the agricultural challenges facing the country were attainable, ranging from the development of technologies for urban farming to the creation of machinery that supports smallholder farmers.

The Managing Director Fidelity Bank, made this pledge at the 3rd Sustainability Summit in Accra on Wednesday.

The programme, organised by the Business and Financial Times (B&FT) in partnership with Fidelity Bank, was on the theme: ‘Ensuring Environmental and Economic Sustainability: Collabo­rating for a Greener Future.’

Mr Opuni said by empower­ing start-ups and entrepreneurs with the resources they needed to develop green technologies, “We are fostering a culture of innova­tion which would play a vital role in ensuring both environmental resilience and economic progress.”

“As a bank we want to give these young minds the right mix of funding and technical assis­tance to protect the food basket of the country through technolo­gy,” he added.

According to Mr Opuni, the theme of this year’s conference emphasised the importance of collaboration and building a green­er future required to diverse voices and perspectives across industries, sectors and communities.

“Whether through public -private partnership, engaging with non-governmental organisation or co-creating with innovators. We must recognise that our collective efforts are the key to success”, he emphasised.

For his part, the Managing Director of Business and Finan­cial Times (B&FT), Dr Godwin Acquaye, stated that environ­mental sustainability was vital to the health and well-being of the planet.

“These issues demand im­mediate attention, not just from governments but from business­es, communities, and individuals alike,” he said.

Dr Acquaye also said eco­nomic sustainability was essential for improving the quality of life, reducing poverty, and ensuring equitable growth.

“A healthy economy provides jobs, fosters innovation, and enables societies to invest in their future. However, an economy that thrives at the expense of the envi­ronment is unsustainable”, he said.

Dr Acquaye further stated that illegal mining had reached an alarming rate and caused the depletion of vital resources in the society.

“These activities not only pollute our water bodies but also degrade the land, making it unpro­ductive and hazardous for farming and other essential uses,” he said.

He noted that illegal mining was caused by factors such as weak enforcement of regula­tions, economic desperation, and a lack of sustainable livelihoods in affected areas.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE