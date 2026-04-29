FIFA investigates Kenya FA amidst AFCON hosting uncertainty

FIFA has launched an investigation into the crisis engulfing the Kenyan Football Federation (FKF) after its National Executive Committee voted to suspend and replace its own president, Hussein Mohammed, alongside two senior officials.

The NEC promptly appointed FKF Vice President, former Kenya and Internazionale midfielder, McDonald Mariga, the brother of ex-Tottenham Hotspur man, Victor Wanyama, as acting president.

It’s an investigation that it sure to add further uncertainty to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations. Kenya are one of three hosts, alongside Tanzania and Uganda, for the 2027 AFCON, which is provisionally due to kick off on June 19.

A recent CAF inspection reportedly identified a litany of shortcomings which has added fuel to the speculation that the tournament could be moved, with South Africa mooted as an alternate destination.

In a letter signed by FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov, as seen by ESPN, FIFA demanded urgent explanations and documentary evidence behind the power grab, signaling concern that Kenya’s football leadership crisis could expand into a wider operational scandal.

The FKF’s National Executive Committee (NEC) announced last Friday that due to a need to restore public confidence in the federation and to protect ongoing investigations, Mohammed had been compelled to step aside alongside officials Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim and Dennis Gicheru.

The vote was taken in light of allegations of financial impropriety regarding the alleged misuse and mismanagement of Sh42 million (over $325k USD) worth of funds intended for the preparations of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Committee also advised the freezing of all FKF bank accounts, and called for an independent auditor to track the CHAN funds and examine whether due process was followed during the tender and procurement process for contractors to provide specific services ahead of last year’s tournament.

Hussein, posting on his social handles, refused to accept the NEC’s Resolution, stating that it was ‘irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional,’ and reaffirmed to media on Saturday that he refused to accept any decisions arising from the meeting.

FIFA has demanded the NEC provide “a detailed written justification underlying the adoption of the Resolution, together with copies of all documents, records, correspondence or other materials that were relied upon by the NEC in reaching its decision,” before listing the specific documents it expected to receive before May 1.–ESPN