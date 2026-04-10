FIFA President Infantino meets Algeria President Tebboune

FIFA President Gianni Infantino held a high-level meeting with Abdelmadjid Tebboune during his official visit to Algeria yesterday, reinforcing ties between FIFA and the North African nation.

The meeting took place at the presidential palace in Algiers shortly after Infantino’s arrival and brought together a strong delegation from both FIFA and the Algerian government.

President Infantino presenting President Tebboune with a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy

Among those present were Arsène Wenger, Algeria’s Minister of Sports Walid Sadi, as well as senior presidential officials including Boualem Boualem and Kamel Sidi Saïd.

Discussions centred on strengthening cooperation between FIFA and Algeria, with a clear focus on infrastructure development, grassroots football, and the training of young talents. The talks highlighted Algeria’s growing ambition to position itself as a key hub for football development on the continent.

According to an official statement from the Presidency, the meeting ended on a symbolic note, with Infantino presenting President Tebboune with a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy and an official FIFA jersey.

The gesture underscored FIFA’s commitment to supporting its member associations and promoting the global unity of the sport.

Held in a cordial atmosphere, the engagement reflects the strong relationship between FIFA and Algeria, with both parties aligned on advancing football development through sustained investment and strategic collaboration.