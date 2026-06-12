MTN Ghana staff donates to Street Academy

MTN Ghana staff that celebrated their birthdays from January to May on Wednesday presented a cheque for GH¢10,000 to the Street Academy, a sports and culture organisation in Accra.

In addition, they presented assorted items to the academy that houses hundreds of street and vulnerable children.

The items included exercise books, notebooks, biscuits, drinks and others.

Mr Abdallah Ibrahim, General Manager HR Operation and Analysis at MTN Ghana, who led the donors, said the gesture was to put a smile on the faces of the children and support the academy in its bid to provide specialised care for the children.

“This donation was funded by MTN Ghana staff that celebrated their birthdays from January to May this year. It is also part of our Y’ello Care celebration,” he stated.

Receiving the items, the Executive Director of the Academy, Dr Ataa Lartey, thanked the staff and commended them for sustaining the long standing relationship with the children and the Academy.

“I believe this will go a long way in helping the management of the academy to meet the tough demands on management. We thank you for being there for us. It’s a good gesture after helping us rehabilitate our structure nine years ago,” he indicated.

BY NELLY QUARCOOPOME

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