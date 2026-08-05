WRC warns of possible controlled spillage from Bagre Dam from August 11

The Water Resources Commission (WRC) has announced that operators of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso may begin a controlled release of water from the dam from August 11, 2026, if the reservoir reaches a critical level.

In a statement issued on August 4, the Commission said it received an update from SONABEL, the operator of the Bagre Dam, indicating that the reservoir level stood at 232.93 metres as of Tuesday, August 4, with the dam 62.77 per cent full.

According to the WRC, SONABEL plans to commence controlled water spillage if the water level rises to 234.00 metres.

The Commission urged residents living along the White Volta River and nearby communities to take precautionary measures ahead of the possible spillage.

It advised residents to follow safety instructions issued by their local assemblies and other relevant state agencies.

The WRC noted that the notice was intended to help communities prepare early and reduce the risk of flooding should the controlled release become necessary.

The Bagre Dam is located in Burkina Faso and water released from the dam can affect communities downstream in northern Ghana, particularly those situated along the White Volta.

The Commission said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

By: Jacob Aggrey