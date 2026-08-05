Government had no hand in Sedina Tamakloe acquittal — Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has dismissed claims that the government played a role in the acquittal of former MASLOC Chief Executive Officer Sedina Tamakloe, describing such allegations as “bogus”.

Speaking on Face to Face on Channel One TV on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2025, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government was not in office when Ms Tamakloe left Ghana and therefore could not have influenced her departure.

“That somehow government had anything to do with this is bogus,” he stated during the interview with broadcaster Umaru Sanda.

According to him, the court granted Ms Tamakloe permission to travel while the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration was in office, and the Attorney General at the time was responsible for the case.

He noted that she later returned to Ghana after the NDC assumed office and had since remained in prison custody.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the day Sedina landed in Ghana till the Court of Appeal made its pronouncement, she had always been in prison custody,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu rejected suggestions that the government should provide photographs or videos to prove that she was in prison, arguing that the Ghana Prisons Service was the institution with legal responsibility for persons in custody.

He defended the Court of Appeal’s decision, saying the court had the constitutional authority to review High Court judgments.

He added that several lawyers, including some associated with the NPP, had publicly stated that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The minister further pointed out that two of the three Court of Appeal judges who sat on the case were appointed by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while one was appointed by President John Dramani Mahama, and that the decision was unanimous.

He disclosed that the Attorney General had filed for a stay of execution and intended to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.

According to him, Ms Tamakloe remained in prison custody pending the outcome of the legal processes.

Addressing concerns about the public image of the government, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said decisions affecting a person’s liberty should be based on law and evidence rather than public opinion.

“You cannot sacrifice an individual’s liberty on the altar of optics,” he stated, adding that governments should act on reality and the law rather than “mob mentality”.

By: Jacob Aggrey