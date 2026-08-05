Ghana’s democracy is not under siege- Prof Gyampo

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has stated that Ghana’s democracy is “thriving” and not under siege.

His comments were made in a Facebook post on Tuesday, following the New Patriotic Party’s announcement of a planned demonstration scheduled for Thursday.

In the post, Prof. Gyampo argued that attempts to bus people to participate in demonstrations and present Ghana’s democracy as being under attack were unnecessary.

“Ghana’s democracy is thriving and not under siege. Any attempt at busing people to walk, under the guise of demonstration to trumpet it as being under attack, is a useless face-saving tactic by leaders who currently face legitimacy deficit in their party,” he wrote.

The NPP has announced plans to hold a demonstration on Thursday under the theme democracy under siege.

They are expected to begin at the Supreme Court of Ghana through to the Economic and Organised crime office (EOCO) among others places.

By: Jacob Aggrey