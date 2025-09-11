Fire razed 8 homes, warehouse at Lartebiokorshie

At least eight hous­es at Lartebio­korshie in the Ablekuma Central Municipality in Accra have been razed down by fire leaving to de­struction of proprieties.

There was no casualty recorded.

The incident was said to have started from a Chinese warehouse in the area at about 4: 15 p.m. and later spread to other adjoining houses.

When The Ghanaian Times visited the incident scene in the morning yesterday, it observed that fire fighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were present to try and put off of little flames of fire that were emanating from the scene.

The paper also observed that there were five fire tenders present, while smoke could be seen as by anyone who was getting close to the incident scene.

Moreover, there were personnel from the various security agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, National Ambulance Service, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Some of the security personnel at the scene were seen preventing scavengers from scavenging for items such as burnt aluminium sheets that had been placed in front of the wall of the houses that were engulfed by the fire.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the GNFS, CFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, in a media interview after accessing the situa­tion, commended the fire fighters for being able to bring the fire under control.

She said, “About 4: 15 p.m. on Tuesday, we had a distress call, and so the Greater Accra Regional Headquarters of the GNFS at Kor­le-Bu came to the scene. I realised that they needed enforcement, so we called other fire stations to come and assist.”

“Sixteen fire tenders were de­ployed to the scene on Tuesday, fol­lowing the distress call we received and from the way we all see things and the way we are praising them, you can say that they did a good job,” CFO Sarpong added.

CFO Sarpong confirmed that one fire officer and a civilian who were assisting in putting off the fire sustained an injury and were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

However, she noted that the two individuals had been discharged after responding positively to treatment.

“Now we are waiting for an ex­cavator to come and open the place and put of the little spot of fire because we realised that the place was very packed with shoes and slippers”, CFO Sarpong stated.

According to her, she had a meeting with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area after the accessing the situation yesterday and assured that the appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure that the Chinese who owned the rented warehouse were apprehended.

For his part, the MCE of Able­kuma Central, Mr Frank Nkansah, said the fire incident was a wake-up call to the Spatial Committee of the Assembly to ensure compliance with issuance of permits.

He noted that preliminary investigation by the Spatial Com­mittee had revealed that most of the Chinese nationals who owned warehouses in the area came in with a very small design for permit and later expanded.

Mr Nkansah said that the Assembly, together with the GNFS, would invite the Chinese nationals for quarries and also set up a Com­mittee to investigate the incident.

He also cautioned the landlords in the area who rented out their properties to the Chinese nation­als to ensure compliance with the issuance of permits.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON- TETTEY & EUGENE AMPIAW

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q