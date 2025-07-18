Minister of Education visits Campbell Foundation

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has assured learners of the Father Campbell Foundation that they will be integrated into society after being equipped with the necessary employable skills.

“We will not abandon you. Through apprenticeship and vocational training, the Ministry will support you to become independent and contribute meaningfully to society,” he assured the learners.

He gave the assurance when he visited the Foundation at Weija to interact with street children currently benefitting from the Ghana Education Outcomes Project (GEOP).

GEOP is a national intervention aimed at reintegrating out-of-school youth into education and skills development pathways.

The Minister’s visit formed part of his commitment to supporting inclusive education and ensuring no child is left behind.

He commended Rev Father Andrew Campbell and his team for their unwavering dedication to transforming the lives of vulnerable children through education, shelter, and care.

Mr Iddrisu also pledged to provide the necessary educational infrastructure to upscale the current intake from 170 children to 1000.

“Father Campbell’s selfless work is restoring dignity and giving hope to children society once ignored. These are the kinds of interventions that demonstrate the power of compassion combined with structure. As a Ministry, we are committed to supporting this vision,” hon. Iddrisu extolled.

The Foundation is one of the key implementing centers under GEOP, a results-based education programme supported by the World Bank and other development partners.

It provides a structured learning environment for out-of-school children between the ages of 15 and 18, many of whom have lived on the streets.

These learners undergo a 6 to 9 months accelerated learning programme focused on literacy and numeracy. Upon completion, they transition into certified competency-based skills training in areas they are passionate about, helping them build sustainable livelihoods and rejoin society with purpose.

Several of the children shared emotional stories about their lives on the streets and how the programme has given them a second chance.

Many of them expressed profound gratitude to the Foundation, the Ministry, and GEOP for giving them access to education, shelter, and a renewed sense of purpose.

With support from trained social workers, educators, and healthcare professionals, Father Campbell’s Foundation provides holistic care addressing not only the educational but also the emotional and social needs of its learners.

The Minister said the Ministry was committed to scaling similar interventions across the country, ensuring that vulnerable children, regardless of their background, have access to quality education and lifelong learning opportunities.

By Cliff Ekuful