GBA President urges humility and fairness in justice delivery at Supreme Court anniversary

President of the Ghana Bar Association, Efua Ghartey, has called on judges and lawyers to carry out their duties with humility, fairness, and a strong sense of responsibility.

She made the appeal during the Supreme Court at 150 celebration held at the University of Ghana, under the theme “Honouring the past, celebrating the present and defining the future.”

Addressing participants, she noted that those in the legal profession occupy positions of great power and influence, and must therefore remain humble in the discharge of their duties.

She urged both the bench and the bar to deliver justice without fear or ill will, stressing the need for fairness in handling cases.

Reflecting on the significance of the celebration, she explained that the year 1876 marks not only the establishment of the Supreme Court but also the beginning of formally trained lawyers in the Gold Coast.

The GBA President questioned what Ghana would be without the rule of law, which is upheld by judges and lawyers, adding that the country could descend into a system where only the strongest survive if justice is not properly administered.

She further encouraged legal practitioners to reflect on their responsibilities and remain committed to upholding the rule of law for the benefit of all citizens.

By: Jacob Aggrey