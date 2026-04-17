NPP gave youth opportunity to lead but they let it down – Eugene Boakye Antwi

Former Subin Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary aspirant, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has criticised the party’s performance in the 2024 general elections, blaming its leadership for failing to effectively engage young people.

According to him on Channelone TV, the party gave the youth the opportunity to lead but they “let it down,” contributing to the NPP’s heavy defeat at the polls.

Mr. Boakye Antwi said the party did not rise to the challenge during the elections, particularly in communicating its achievements to Ghanaians.

“We gave the youth the chance to come and lead this party, but they left it aground,” he stated.

He argued that although the NPP introduced several social interventions while in government, including the Free Senior High School policy, the party failed to properly highlight these achievements.

He added that the party also struggled to respond to key issues raised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), including economic challenges, governance concerns, and other national debates.

Mr. Boakye Antwi questioned why the party remained silent on major national matters, saying this weakened its position in the eyes of voters.

“Why are we not communicating to the agencies?” he asked, stressing the need for stronger engagement and messaging.

He further noted that public perception of the NPP had worsened, with many Ghanaians associating the party with corruption despite its track record in government.

“It is like we have traded places with the National Democratic Congress. The things they were criticised for are now what Ghanaians are attacking us for,” he said.

Mr. Boakye Antwi maintained that the NPP is a party that respects the rule of law and promotes ideas, but said it failed to project this image effectively to the public.

He pointed out that the scale of the party’s defeat shows deeper problems, noting that the NPP lost the election by about 2.1 million votes.

“We didn’t lose this election by a small margin. That should tell us something went wrong,” he added.

He called on the party to reflect on its shortcomings and improve its communication strategy ahead of future elections.

By: Jacob Aggrey