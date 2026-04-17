DVLA impounds 40 vehicles over fake DP stickers at Tema Harbour

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has impounded 40 vehicles at the Tema Harbour after uncovering the use of fake and misapplied Drive from Port (DP) stickers.

The operation, according to the DVLA, was intelligence-led and aimed at clamping down on fraud in the vehicle importation process.

Officials say some of the vehicles were using counterfeit DP stickers, while others had genuine stickers that did not match their records.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicles were imported into Ghana by CFAO. However, the DVLA says an agent hired to clear the vehicles on behalf of the company allegedly used illegal methods, leading to the discrepancies.

The Authority explained that DP stickers were introduced to replace the old aluminium DP plate system, which was prone to revenue leakages.

It noted that after the new system was introduced, monthly issuance of DP stickers increased significantly from about 2,000 to around 15,000 in October 2025.

However, the DVLA said it recently observed a sharp decline in the number of DP stickers being issued at the ports, which raised concerns and triggered further investigations.

The Authority added that it is working closely with National Security to probe the matter and to prevent similar fraudulent activities in the future.

It stressed that keeping accurate vehicle records is important for road safety, proper tracking of vehicles, and effective transport planning.

The DVLA has therefore urged vehicle importers and all stakeholders to follow the correct procedures and ensure full compliance with the law. It assured the public that it remains committed to protecting the integrity of Ghana’s vehicle registration system.

By: Jacob Aggrey