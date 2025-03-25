FMC appreciates declaration of additional public holiday for Eid

The Federation of Mus­lim Councils (FMC) has commended President John Dramani Mahama for fulfilling his promise by declaring Monday, March 31 2025, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.

“We are grateful to President Mahama for recognising the signif­icance of Eid-ul-Fitr and declar­ing an additional public holiday to enable Muslims to celebrate this joyous occasion,” said the Acting National Coordinator of FMC, Dr Noble Ibrahim Adjin Lartey, in a statement issued in Accra, and copied the Ghanaian Times.

He continued: “This gesture reinforces Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of peace, tolerance, and coexistence.”

This declaration is a fulfillment of President Mahama’s campaign promise to the Muslim commu­nity in Ghana, demonstrating his commitment to promoting unity, inclusivity, and religious tolerance.

Addressing the 63rd Annu­al National Conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi on Friday, December 29, 2023, President Mahama, then flagbearer of the National Democratic Con­gress (NDC) promised to grant Muslims additional Eid holiday to address some difficulties that hinder certain Muslims from fully enjoying the festivity owing to the 29 or 30-day rule for sighting the moon.

The additional public holiday will enable Muslims in Ghana to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr festival with their families and loved ones, promoting a sense of community and social cohesion.

The FMC commends President Mahama for his leadership and vision in promoting national unity and social cohesion.

“We urge all Muslims in Ghana to make the most of this oppor­tunity to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones and to continue promoting peace, tolerance, and understanding,” Dr Lartey indi­cated.

“Once again, we express our sincere appreciation to President Mahama and his government for this thoughtful gesture.”

The statement wishes Muslims in Ghana and around the world happy Eid celebration.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA