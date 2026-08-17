Police arrest 14 suspects for narcotic drugs cultivation in Daliga

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested 14 suspects for their alleged involvement in the cultivation and distribution of narcotic drugs at Daliga in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

The suspects, Alex Nyaaba, Charles Keleg Dombil, Zimi Pandam, Jennifer Ziini, Tobirr Naab, Yinteng James, Tosil Wandabil, Sandanane Peehim, Borimi Nohoo, Curim Teng, Curim Kugri, Nohou Dagobila and Abane Zangbeog, were arrested on 16th August 2026 during an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) and the newly formed Black Cobra Team.

A search conducted during the operation led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected narcotic drugs concealed in sacks of millet and maize. Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspected Indian hemp is cultivated alongside millet and maize to conceal the farms and evade detection.

The suspects are also believed to be major suppliers of narcotic drugs to several drug peddlers operating across the region.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and will be put before the court to face the full rigours of the law.