Former Ejisu MP rejoins NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s former Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has rejoined the party.

This follows his earlier decision to contest as an Independent Can­didate in the Ejisu by-election.

A statement issued by the Ashanti Regional Council of Elders of the party, yesterday, said “in a meeting characterised by frank and open discussions of issues that have happened in the past, Owusu Aduomi announced that he has put everything behind him and went on to announce his return to the party uncondition­ally.”

Additionally, the statement said he pledged to encourage his supporters to rejoin the party.

Chairperson of the Council of Elders, Mrs Rosemond Appiah Menka, expressed deep gratitude to Owusu Aduomi for honouring the council’s invitation and decid­ing to return to the NPP.

She reminded him of his significant influence in the Ejisu Constituency and beyond, noting that his return would bolster the party’s fortunes in the upcoming December 7 elections.

A Deputy General Secretary of the party, Haruna Mohammed, said the return of the former Member of Parliament would increase the party’s chance in the 2024 December elections.

“The NDC had thrown their weight behind Aduomi and mem­bers of the NDC who recognised him as a strong factor will not go back to their party because the NDC had voluntarily put them up to that campaign.

“So once Aduomi becomes a good material to them, they are confident of the fact that he can still represent them and if he tells them that now I would want all of us to vote for the NPP, defi­nitely some of them will follow him.

“And so once he is coming, all the votes that he had gotten, all the disunity, all the people will join back and the party will be united, and I think that this is going to help the party’s chances because we will not go to the polls fighting each other but we will be united to fight the NDC.”

During the by-election in May 2024, Mr Kwabena Boateng of the NPP emerged victorious securing 27,782 votes, which accounts for 55.8 per cent of the total votes cast.

His closest rival, Independent Candidate Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, garnered 21,534 votes, representing 43.3 per cent, an indication of his popularity in the constituency.

