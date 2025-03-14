Former Finance Minister sues 2 police officers for raiding residence

Former Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, has sued two police officers for leading a team to raid his residence at Labone, in Accra.

He is seeking a declaration by the High Court that the defen­dants’ entry and conduct of search on his property at Labone, on February 11, 2025, was “trespasso­ry and a breach of plaintiff’s right to privacy.”

Court documents sighted by the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, named the officers as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bismark Boakye Ansah, and Chief Inspector Mensah, also known as Sir Mensah, the defendants in the matter.

“The plaintiff is, therefore, seeking damages for trespass and aggravated damages for breach of privacy. The Finance Minister is further seeking perpetual injunc­tion restraining the defendants, whether by themselves, agents, assigns from entering his property or further breaching his privacy or repeating similar or other conduct against him,” according to Mr Ofori-Atta’s statement of claim.

He held that on February 11, 2025 the defendants, together with some 12 others (thereafter collectively called the ‘raiding team’) without prior notice to the consent of him and bereft of any legal basis, entered his proper­ty and conducted an extensive search.

The “raiding team”, com­prising the two defendants, nine military personnel carried assault refiles, and other menacing look­ing individuals in plain clothes, carried side arms on their bodies, Mr Ofori-Atta said.

He said the “raiding team” did not produce any form of war­rant nor indicate to his domestic staff the basis for the search but warned them to desist from using their mobile phones throughout the period of “unauthorised operation.”

The plaintiff said his domestic staff, with morbid fear, and intense trepidation, looked on helplessly as the team searched the nooks and crannies of his property.

He said a member of the team, who doubled as a videographer, filmed with his cell phone all spaces in the property, including bedrooms, living areas, kitchen and other private spaces.

The plaintiff contended that his domestic staff were trauma­tised and had sustained varying de­grees of severe shock as a result.

The former Finance minister further indicated that the raid on his property, which gained notori­ety both domestically and interna­tionally, had not only exposed him

to public ridicule, resentment and scorn, but also portrayed him as a criminal.

“This has negatively impacted my hard-earned reputation in the international community,” he said.

The plaintiff said his law­yers had sought confirmation from the officer of the National Intelligence Bureau, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Inspector General of Police whether or not the “raiding team” acted at their instance and the purpose thereof, but no response has been received. —GNA