Former NSA deputy director granted bail in GH¢38m case

A FORMER Deputy Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Mrs Gifty Oware-Mensah, has been granted GH¢10 million bail by the Accra High Court.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of causing financial loss to the state exceeding GH¢38 million, money laundering, stealing, and using public office for profit.

As part of her bail conditions, the court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, ordered Mrs Oware-Mensah to produce three sureties, two of whom must provide proof of landed property.

She is also required to deposit her passports with the court registry and report to the police on the first Tuesday and Thursday of every month.

The bail application was moved by her counsel, Mr Nanabayin Ackon.

On October 13, the Attorney-General (A-G) filed criminal charges against Mrs Oware-Mensah and Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, former Executive Director of the NSA.

The two are accused of authorising payments to 69,000 non-existent national service personnel, causing significant financial loss to the state between August 2021 and February 2025.

Mr Antwi faces 14 counts, including stealing and money laundering, for his alleged role in the scheme.

He is accused of diverting GH¢8.26 million into his personal e-zwich account and authorising the withdrawal of GH¢106 million from the NSA’s Kumawu Farm Project account without applying the funds to the project.

The total value of the alleged offences linked to him is approximately GH¢615 million.

Mrs Oware-Mensah faces five counts, including stealing, willfully causing financial loss, using public office for profit, and money laundering.

According to the brief facts, she allegedly orchestrated an elaborate fraud through the NSA’s “Marketplace” platform, intended to provide hire-purchase services to service personnel.

Acting through her private company, Blocks of Life Consult, she allegedly generated a list of 9,934 ghost names from the NSA database and presented them to the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) as supposed beneficiaries.

She then secured a GH¢31.5 million loan from ADB, claiming her company had supplied goods to these individuals.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q