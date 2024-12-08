FOUR ARRESTED

The Ghana Police Service, has arrested four people in connection with the shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Northern Region, which led to the death of one person and the injury of

another person .

The suspects, namely, Majid Issah,Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia and Alhail Bashiru were currently under Police custody and assisting with investigations.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra yesterday,

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi said that the service was still monitoring the incident at the ground.

ACP Ansah -Akrofi said that the body of the dead has been deposited to the morgue for preservation and autopsy whiles the injured was receiving medical attention.

ACP Ansah -Akrofi also emphasised that as at when there were more updates the police would share information among the public to promote transparency in regard to the incident.

She also assured the public that the police was actively pursuing all leads to uncover the full details of the incident and bring justice to those affected.

“We are still monitoring the information on the ground and the investigation has been commenced and we will make sure that justice is served ,“she said.

ACP Ansah -Akrofi further assured the public that the police were adequately trained and prepared to ensure the safety of all citizens before, during, and after the elections.

The arrested suspects are expected to provide further information as part of the police’s investigative process.

This incident has raised concerns about safety in the region, and the Ghana Police Service has vowed to continue their efforts to ensure peace and security across the country.

Meanwhile the Inspector General of Police (IGP)Dr George Akuffo Dampare has assured citizens that all issues concerning safety of the citizenry would be addressed and the service was committed to ensuring that safety prevailed , before and after the elections.

The IGP has also advised the general public to contact the police on the police’s toll free number, 0800311311 ,whenever there was any information they wanted to share to the service.

BY AGNES OWUSU