From Ghana to Kenya, These Are The Best Safari Destinations

Africa, a continent of breathtaking landscapes and unparalleled biodiversity, is home to some of the world’s most incredible national parks. From the sprawling savannas of East Africa to the dense forests of the West, these protected areas offer a glimpse into a world where nature reigns supreme. Whether you’re a seasoned safari enthusiast or a first-time adventurer, Africa’s national parks promise an unforgettable experience. In this guide, we’ll explore three of the continent’s most remarkable parks: Mole National Park in Ghana, and the iconic Masai Mara National Reserve and Nairobi National Park in Kenya.

Mole National Park, Ghana: A West African Gem

Nestled in the northern region of Ghana, Mole National Park is the country’s largest and most prestigious protected area. Established in 1958, this expansive park covers approximately 4,840 square kilometers of pristine Guinea savanna, characterized by rolling hills, lush gallery forests, and the life-giving Mole and Lovi Rivers.

Wildlife Encounters: Mole is renowned for its significant elephant population, offering visitors a unique opportunity to see these gentle giants up close, often gathering at the park’s waterholes during the dry season. Beyond elephants, the park is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including buffalo, roan antelope, kob, hartebeest, waterbuck, and various primate species. While lions and leopards are present, they are more elusive, adding a thrill to any game drive.

Unique Experiences: What sets Mole apart is the emphasis on walking safaris. Accompanied by an armed ranger, visitors can embark on an intimate and immersive journey through the bush, tracking animals on foot. This allows for a deeper connection with the environment and a more personal wildlife viewing experience. For a different perspective, jeep safaris are also available, covering a wider area of the park.

Beyond the Safari: Mole National Park is also a paradise for birdwatchers, with over 344 recorded bird species, including the magnificent martial eagle and the colorful red-throated bee-eater. The park’s rich history is evident in the ancient caravan routes that once traversed the area, and the nearby Larabanga Mosque, the oldest of its kind in Ghana, offers a fascinating cultural excursion.

Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya: The Great Migration and Big Cat Capital

No discussion of African national parks would be complete without mentioning the legendary Masai Mara National Reserve. Located in southwestern Kenya, the Mara is a vast expanse of open grassland, acacia woodlands, and riverine forests, contiguous with Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.

The Great Migration: The Masai Mara is the stage for one of the planet’s most awe-inspiring natural spectacles: the Great Wildebeest Migration. From July to October, millions of wildebeest, accompanied by zebras and gazelles, pour into the Mara from the Serengeti in search of fresh grazing. The dramatic river crossings, where these animals brave crocodile-infested waters, are a sight to behold. Note that during the wildebeest migration, you should opt to use a 4×4 safari vehicle such as the Toyota Prado, Toyota Harrier, or a specialised safari vehicle such as safari jeeps or tour vans.

Big Cat Encounters: The Mara is famous for its exceptional big cat sightings. Lions are abundant and often seen in large prides, while cheetahs gracefully stalk the open plains, and leopards can be spotted lounging in the branches of acacia trees. The reserve is also a critical sanctuary for the endangered black rhino.

Unforgettable Experiences: Hot air balloon safaris at dawn offer a breathtaking perspective of the Mara’s vastness and its teeming wildlife. Cultural visits to local Maasai villages provide a fascinating insight into the traditions and way of life of the region’s indigenous people. Game drives, both during the day and at night in private conservancies, offer endless opportunities for incredible wildlife encounters.

Nairobi National Park, Kenya: The World’s Only Wildlife Capital

Just a stone’s throw from the bustling city center of Nairobi lies a wildlife haven unlike any other: Nairobi National Park. Established in 1946, this unique park allows you to witness a classic African safari with the dramatic backdrop of city skyscrapers.

A Surprising Abundance of Wildlife: Despite its relatively small size, Nairobi National Park boasts an impressive diversity of wildlife. The park is a sanctuary for the critically endangered black rhino and is one of the best places in Kenya to see these magnificent creatures. Visitors can also expect to see lions, leopards, cheetahs, hyenas, buffaloes, giraffes, and a variety of antelope species.

Key Attractions: In addition to game drives, the park offers several other attractions. The Ivory Burning Site Monument marks the spot where 12 tons of ivory were burned in 1989 as