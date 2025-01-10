Fuel shortage hits Yendi Municipality

Yendi Municipal and its adjoining districts in the Northern Region is facing a fuel shortage as the residents buy fuel GH¢25 per litre on the roadside.

The actual price of a fuel price per litre on the pump in the munic­ipality is GH¢14.99 pesewas, while some of the fuel stations sells at GH¢15.95 pesewas per litre.

Yendi as the centre of supply of fuel to the neighboring districts in the eastern part of the Northern Region, had not received fuel for the past two weeks now.

Residents in Yendi and its envi­ros had no option than to park their cars and motorbikes, and resort to the use of bicycles.

The Yendi Municipality has 11 Fuel Stations and all the stations visited by the Ghanaian Times found them closed down due to lack of fuel in the area.

Manager of Naagmani Fuel Station on Yendi-Gusheigu Road, Mr Mubarik Abdul-Wahab, in an interview said it ws difficult for them to procure fuel from Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

He said it was only his fuel station in the area that was having fuel and it also got finished some few days ago.

Mr Abdul-Wahab stated that apart from his fuel station, all the remaining 10 fuel stations in the area had run out of fuel some weeks ago.

He added that all the other districts in the eastern corridor en­claves depended largely on the Fuel Stations in Yendi for supply.

Mr Abdul- Wahab denied the rumour that they were hoarding the fuel, and said despite the shortage, they were still selling the fuel at the old price.

He, however, called on the residents to bear with them as they were working hard to ensure that they procure the commodity from their suppliers to serve them.

Mr Abdallah Fuzzy, a resident, told the Ghanaian Times that for the past two weeks, he had been buying fuel on the roadside at GH¢25 per litre and it was something that had been source of worry to him.

“Not me alone all other resi­dents are worried about the short­age of the fuel in the municipality,” he added

He then appealed to the fuel station owners in the area to, as matter of urgency, consider the plight of the residents to work in order to ensure that they secure fuel in no time to ameliorate their plight.

Nba Sule Dootiya Ahmed, a commercial driver, also told the reporter in an interview that he was disappointed with the conduct of the owners of the fuel stations for not being able to supply them with fuel for the past two week now.

He stated that he was forced to park his vehicle due to the shortage of fuel in the municipality.

Nba Ahmed, therefore, called on the government “to act swiftly” to support them get fuel in the area as the residents were purely farm­ers, and also the traditional seat of the king of Dagbon.