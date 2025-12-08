GAC Encourages HIV Self-Testing Among Ghanaians

The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) is expanding access to HIV self-testing kits nationwide to encourage more Ghanaians to get tested and ensure early linkage to treatment.

According to the Acting Director-General of GAC, Dr. Kharmacelle Prosper Akanbong, low testing rates, deeply rooted stigma, and poor linkage to care remain major obstacles to Ghana’s efforts to control the HIV epidemic.

“In Ghana, the stigma index is nearly 73 per cent, meaning that people living with HIV often face extreme judgment, discrimination or even self-stigma. As a result, many delay or avoid testing altogether,” he noted.

Dr. Akanbong was addressing journalists on the sidelines of the opening of this year’s International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA), which is being held on the theme: “Africa in Action: Catalysing Integrated Sustainable Responses to End AIDS, TB & Malaria.”

He announced that self-testing kits were being made available at all ART (antiretroviral therapy) centres, pharmacies and other designated locations across the country.

“We are building capacity for HIV counselling first, then the test kit and a hotline number for post-test support so that if the result is positive, you can go to any facility for confirmatory testing and prompt linkage to treatment,” he explained.

The Acting Director-General also cautioned the public against unverified claims of “cures” for HIV being promoted by some traditional medicine practitioners. He insisted that there is currently no cure for the disease, stressing that reliance on unproven remedies puts lives at risk.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative, Dr. Fiona Braka, acknowledged that although the HIV epidemic remains concerning on the continent, progress has been made over the last decade.

“New HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths have fallen by more than half since 2010. We are also seeing more and more people getting access to lifesaving treatments. Another significant milestone is that we have new tools like the long-acting HIV prevention medicine, Lenacapavir, which has been approved and is helping to prevent infections,” she highlighted.

ICASA Director and SAA Coordinator, Mr. Luc Bodea, reiterated that Africa could end HIV/AIDS if stakeholders strengthen collaboration and avoid working in silos.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH