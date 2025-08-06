Germany mourns with Ghana after deadly helicopter crash

The German Embassy in Accra has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed eight lives in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday afternoon, August 6, 2025.

In a press release issued the same day, the Embassy said it stands in grief and solidarity with the Government and people of Ghana during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Government, families and friends of the victims,” the statement said.

The Embassy noted that among the victims were honourable public servants, including two ministers, with whom it had worked closely.

“Their dedication to Ghana’s development, their vision, and their personal warmth will be deeply missed,” it added.

The crash, which involved a military helicopter, has been described by the Government of Ghana as a national tragedy.

Flags are to fly at half-mast across the country in honour of the deceased.

By; Jacob Aggrey