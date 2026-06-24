GES to release shortlisted recruitment applicants by July 20

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that it will release the names of shortlisted applicants for its ongoing recruitment exercise by July 20, 2026.

In a statement issued on June 23, 2026, and signed by the Deputy Director-General for Management Services, Prof. Smile Dzisi, the Service said it is currently reviewing all applications received to ensure that applicants meet the eligibility requirements outlined in the recruitment advertisement.

According to the statement, the review of applications is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.

It said the names of successful applicants who make it to the next stage of the recruitment process will be announced by July 20, after which the onboarding process at the regional and district levels will begin.

The GES explained that the onboarding exercise will run from July 20 to August 31, 2026.

The statement added that successful applicants are expected to assume duty on August 31, 2026.

Management of the Service thanked all applicants for their interest in serving the nation and expressed appreciation for their patience and understanding throughout the recruitment process.

The GES also wished all applicants well and encouraged them to contact its Public Relations Unit for further information.

By: Jacob Aggrey