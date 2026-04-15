Asante Kotoko assures fans of new coach appointment amid poor results

The management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has assured its supporters that steps are being taken to appoint a substantive head coach following the team’s recent poor performances.

In a statement issued by the club’s Communications Director, Sarfo Duku Esq., the board acknowledged concerns raised by fans over the absence of a permanent coach and the team’s current form.

He said the club understands the high expectations that come with representing Asante Kotoko and admitted that recent results have been disappointing.

“The Board is actively working to appoint a competent substantive head coach whose philosophy aligns with the long-term ambitions of the club,” he stated.

Mr. Duku explained that the club is taking its time to ensure the right candidate is selected, adding that management remains committed to restoring the team to its expected standards.

He apologised to supporters for the team’s recent performances and assured them that decisive steps are being taken to improve results.

In the meantime, he called on fans to remain loyal and continue supporting the team in the remaining matches of the season.

Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana’s most successful football clubs, has faced increasing pressure from supporters following a string of poor results in recent games.

By: Jacob Aggrey