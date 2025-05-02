Ghana Armed Forces retires soldiers after 30 years’ service

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will from this month commence the general release of the first batch of soldiers who have competed their authorised years of service in ac­cordance with GAF regulations.

This would involve the general release of personnel of the 1995 and 1996 year groups who had completed their 30-year service and had fully attained the compul­sory retirement age.

The announcement of the general release of the soldiers was contained in a press state­ment issued and signed by the Acting Director General Public Relations, GAF, Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin and copied The Ghanaian Times on Thursday.

“The Ghana Armed Forc­es (GAF) wishes to formally announce to the general public that it will resume general releases of Soldiers who have completed their authorised years of service in accordance with GAF regula­tions. General releases of Soldiers in GAF was suspended 5 years ago in line with CI 129, which extended their terms of office for an additional 5 year,” the state­ment said.

“Consequently, the first batch of general releases after the 5-year suspension will com­mence in May 2025. This will involve the honourable release of distinguished personnel of the 1995 and 1996 year groups after successfully completing 30 years of meritorious service or having fully attained the compulsory retirement age in line with GAF Regulations,” it added.

According to GAF, the release of subsequent year groups would continue on completion of their services, following the resumption of the release of soldiers who had completed their authorised years of service after its suspension five years ago.

Furthermore, GAF acknowl­edged and appreciated the sacri­fices, professionalism, and loyalty demonstrated by the 1995 and 1996 year groups throughout their career.

The GAF said that the com­mitment to duty by the 1995 and 1996 year groups under very challenging conditions, has been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and stability of the country and enhanced global peace and security.

“The Chief of the Defence Staff, on behalf of the Command­er-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces expresses his sincere thanks to them for their selfless and meri­torious service to GAF in particu­lar and the country in general; and also, to their beloved families for their unwavering support. He wish­es them the best in all their future endeavours,” the statement added

BY TIMES REPORTER