Ghana congratulates United States on 250th Independence anniversary

The Government of Ghana has congratulated the United States of America on the occasion of its 250th Independence Anniversary, reaffirming the strong and long-standing relationship between the two countries.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, July 5, President John Dramani Mahama conveyed a message of congratulations and goodwill to U.S. President Donald J. Trump on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana.

According to the Ministry, Ghana and the United States have enjoyed cordial relations since Ghana gained independence in 1957.

It recalled that the U.S. was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Ghana after sending an official delegation led by then Vice President Richard Nixon to Ghana’s independence celebrations.

The delegation also included civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and diplomat Ralph Bunche.

The Ministry noted that the relationship between the two countries has grown steadily over the past seven decades through cooperation in several sectors.

It said key milestones of the partnership include the Akosombo Dam project, the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), the Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC), the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), as well as cooperation in education, health, trade and investment.

The Ministry also highlighted several high-level visits that have strengthened bilateral relations over the years.

It mentioned visits to Ghana by former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton in 1998, George W. Bush in 2008 and Barack Obama in 2009.

It added that successive Ghanaian presidents, including Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama, have also visited the United States to deepen cooperation.

The Ministry further praised the strong people-to-people ties between Ghanaians and Americans, saying they have promoted mutual understanding and strengthened educational and cultural exchanges.

In his message to President Trump, President Mahama expressed confidence that the friendship between Ghana and the United States would continue to grow.

“As we join in the celebration of another milestone, it is my deep conviction that the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two countries will continue to be shaped by values and common interests, especially in the areas of the rule of law, human rights and democracy, as well as our shared aspiration for economic prosperity, which fosters a close and enduring partnership between Ghana and the United States,” President Mahama said.

He concluded by wishing the Government and people of the United States a peaceful, joyful and successful 250th Independence Anniversary celebration.

By: Jacob Aggrey