Ghana engages US civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to seek Justice For Ghanaians Killed In US

Approval has been granted to Ghana’s Permanent Mission in New York to engage the services of celebrated US civil rights lawyer, Ben Crump, to assist Ghana in securing justice for all Ghanaians killed in the US in recent months.

The engagement will be at no cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer.

“Ghana will go every length to secure justice and safeguard the dignity of our dear nationals abroad,” the statement said.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Ben Crump for the positive telephone discussion on the matter.

Ghana also acknowledged the cooperation and commitment of US authorities in the collective quest for justice.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme