Ghana expresses concern over Tanzania post election violence

Ghana is raising strong concern about the political tension and human rights situation in Tanzania after the country’s general elections on 29 October.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the post election period has seen violent clashes, loss of lives and confrontations between security forces and protesters.

The ministry regretted the civilian deaths and extended condolences to affected families while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

Ghana acknowledged the assurances given by the Tanzanian authorities to uphold justice and accountability.

The statement urged the government and security forces in Tanzania to respect constitutional order and protect the rights of all citizens, especially protesters.

The ministry stressed the need for all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society groups and security agencies, to respect the rule of law and safeguard the civic space in order to prevent further abuses.

As a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Ghana joined calls by the African Union, the Commonwealth and the United Nations for maximum restraint and transparent investigations into the violence.

It noted that an impartial process based on the rule of law will ensure justice for victims and fair treatment for all involved.

Ghana urged the international community to support Tanzania during this period.

By: Jacob Aggrey