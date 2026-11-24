The Presidency has directed all Ministers of State to ensure that Chief Executives of public institutions and state-owned enterprises who have attained the compulsory retirement age of 60 leave office in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.

In a directive dated November 23, 2026, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, Ministers have been instructed to enforce Article 199(1) of the Constitution, which requires public officers to retire at age 60, except where otherwise provided.

The directive states that affected Chief Executives who are still in office without valid post-retirement contracts, or whose contracts have expired or reached the maximum five-year extension period, must immediately prepare their handing-over notes and vacate their positions.

It further explains that under Article 199(4) of the Constitution, retired public officers may be re-engaged where the needs of the service require it, for periods of up to two years at a time, subject to a maximum of five years.

This means that public officers re-engaged from the age of 60 can serve until age 65, after which they must leave office.

The Presidency has also directed Chief Executives approaching the end of their lawful tenure to complete the handover process on or before their last day in office.

Their handing-over notes are expected to cover ongoing programmes, pending decisions, outstanding commitments and other matters requiring the attention of their respective Boards or Councils.

By: Jacob Aggrey