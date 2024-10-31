Ghana Grows to support 90,000 tailors, dressmakers with skills training

Springboard Road Show Foun­dation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Associa­tion (GNTDA) to equip over 90,000 young women, men, and persons with disabilities with employable skills.

The beneficiaries would also benefit from personal and career development resources, to enable them thrive within the technical and vocational skills industry.

The initiative is part of the Ghana Grows Programme, a collaboration between the Mastercard Foundation and Springboard Road Show Foundation.

It is aimed at supporting young people be­tween 15 and 35 years especially, women and persons with disabilities, to find decent and viable jobs within the agriculture, agribusi­ness and Agriculture Technical Vocational Education and Training (ATVET) sectors.

“This partnership aims to equip current and prospective members of the GNTDA, empowering them to become more produc­tive and resourceful individuals. The efforts focus on inspiring young GNTDA appren­tices and Mastercraft persons to recognise the potential for growth and innovation within Ghana’s TVET industry. “

“We want to see every young tailor and dressmaker reach their full potential, not just for themselves but for their families and Ghana as a whole. Our joy is full when we are able to help young people thrive and become meaningful individuals with viable jobs contributing to the development of our nation,” says the Executive Director of the Springboard Road Show Foundation, Mrs Comfort Ocran.

By joining forces with GNTDA, Spring­board, through the Ghana Grows Pro­gramme, she said will deepen awareness about the vast opportunities within the technical and vocational skills sector and provide all members with learning, men­toring, and training opportunities as well as psychosocial support from professional counsellors.

Mrs Joana Eshun Mensah, the National President of GNTDA, encouraged mem­bers of the association to take advantage of the support and improve upon their skills.

She said: “These kinds of opportuni­ties only come once in a while. I entreat all members of GNTDA to utilise this opportunity from Springboard Road Show Foundation to the fullest. I believe it will be beneficial to us all.”

For over 16 years, the Springboard Road Show Foundation has focused on investing in the skills and well-being of the youth. In collaboration with its partners, including Lyme Haus, Axis Human Capital, Meraki Arts Africa, the Ghana Psychological Asso­ciation, Ghana TVET Service, the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters, Young and Vibe and over a hun­dred others, the foundation aims to provide comprehensive support.

Mrs Ocran encouraged all Mastercraft persons and apprentices under GNTDA to get onboard to participate in the pro­gramme and in all the interventions being rolled out nationwide.

The Ghana Grows Programme is an ini­tiative of the Mastercard Foundation and is being implemented by a consortium led by Springboard Road Show Foundation with Lyme Haus as a sub-implementing partner.

The rest of the technical partners are Axis Human Capital, Meraki Arts Africa, Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD), Ghana Psychological Association (GPA), Young and Vibe, and the Federation of As­sociations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE).

BY TIMES REPORTER