Ghana moves to tap into $1.01 trillion BPO, IT market
In a bid to position Ghana as the preferred destination of choice for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in Africa, German Cooperation, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and its partners launched the ‘Business Outsourcing Services Association of Ghana’ (BOSAG).
The initiative marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s effort to tap into the global BPO and IT outsourcing (ITO) market, valued at $1.01 trillion annually with a total workforce of about 43 million people across the globe.
Speaking at the launch dubbed: ‘GBS Partnership Forum,’ held in Accra on Tuesday, Mr John Duti, Team Leader, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Inter
nationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, said that the BPO sector had the potential to unlock Ghana’s economic transformation.
“We are aware of how the Philippines, once heavily dependent on agriculture, has positioned itself into a global BPO powerhouse, employing over 1.3 million people in the process and generating approximately $30 billion annually. In Africa, Egypt and South Africa have taken the lead and are creating jobs for their youth. Ghana is equally in the position to do the same with the attention now on Africa,” Mr Duti explained.
In his remarks, Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPC, noted that the initiative aligned with the government’s vision to use digitalisation to create jobs, foster innovation, and sustain economic development.
“The GIPC, in collaboration with key stakeholders like BOSAG and the German Cooperation, is committed to leveraging Ghana’s competitive advantages to attract global companies and position Ghana as the preferred destination for outsourcing services in Africa. We will work diligently to implement the recommendations outlined in the action plan and create a thriving BPO ecosystem in Ghana,” he said.
Mr Kojo Afedzi Hayford, Board Chairman of BOSAG, urged stakeholders in the BPO sector to support the cause of making the sector the leader of economic growth in Ghana.
He outlined that, “BOSAG will not only advance the interests of member companies through trade facilitation and showcase Ghana to global customers as a credible outsourcing destination but, most importantly, be a strong advocate that will partner with the government to create a jobs for Ghanaians.”
The GBS Partnership Forum also highlighted the official handover of a 12-page document
titled, “The GBS Action Plan” to the government of Ghana through GIPC