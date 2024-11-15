Ghana moves to tap into $1.01 trillion BPO, IT market

In a bid to position Ghana as the preferred destination of choice for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) in Africa, German Coop­eration, Ghana Investment Pro­motion Centre (GIPC), and its partners launched the ‘Business Outsourcing Services Associa­tion of Ghana’ (BOSAG).

The initiative marks a signifi­cant milestone in Ghana’s effort to tap into the global BPO and IT outsourcing (ITO) market, valued at $1.01 trillion annually with a total workforce of about 43 million people across the globe.

Speaking at the launch dubbed: ‘GBS Partnership Fo­rum,’ held in Accra on Tuesday, Mr John Duti, Team Leader, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Inter­

nationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, said that the BPO sector had the potential to unlock Gha­na’s economic transformation.

“We are aware of how the Philippines, once heavily depen­dent on agriculture, has posi­tioned itself into a global BPO powerhouse, employing over 1.3 million people in the process and generating approximately $30 billion annually. In Africa, Egypt and South Africa have taken the lead and are creating jobs for their youth. Ghana is equally in the position to do the same with the attention now on Africa,” Mr Duti explained.

In his remarks, Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPC, noted that the initiative aligned with the govern­ment’s vision to use digitalisation to create jobs, foster innovation, and sustain economic develop­ment.

“The GIPC, in collaboration with key stakeholders like BOSAG and the German Cooperation, is committed to leveraging Ghana’s competitive advantages to attract global companies and position Ghana as the preferred destina­tion for outsourcing services in Africa. We will work diligently to implement the recommendations outlined in the action plan and create a thriving BPO ecosystem in Ghana,” he said.

Mr Kojo Afedzi Hayford, Board Chairman of BOSAG, urged stakeholders in the BPO sector to support the cause of making the sector the leader of economic growth in Ghana.

He outlined that, “BOSAG will not only advance the interests of member companies through trade facilitation and showcase Ghana to global customers as a credible outsourcing destination but, most importantly, be a strong advocate that will partner with the government to create a jobs for Ghanaians.”

The GBS Partnership Fo­rum also highlighted the official handover of a 12-page document

titled, “The GBS Action Plan” to the government of Ghana through GIPC