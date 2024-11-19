‘Ghana needs campaign financing framework to regulate spending’

Mr William Nyarko, the Executive Direc­tor, Africa Centre for International Law and Account­ability, says Ghana must establish a campaign financing framework to regulate campaign contribution and spending.

He said this would ensure transparency and accountability, prevent corruption and undue influence, level the playing field, enhance voter confidence, ensure that elected representatives truly represented the will of the people, and strengthen the country’s demo­cratic institutions.

The Executive Director was speaking at a national forum on the effects of monetisation of elections on the outcome of Ghana’s election, and advocate for meaningful reforms in Ghana’s campaign financing system.

It was organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Ghana Integrity Initiative, and the Ghana Centre for Democratic Develop­ment, with support from USAID through the International Founda­tion for Electoral Systems.

The project, titled “Monitor­ing campaign spending, abuse of incumbency, and vote buying for comprehensive party and campaign financing reform in Ghana,” seeks to contribute to the comprehensive reform of party and campaign financing in Ghana.

Mr Nyarko said voters must understand that when politicians distribute money or gifts during campaigns, they often recouped these funds through taxes by award­ing inflated, single-sourced govern­ment contracts to their financial backers.

The Executive Director said this practice created financial bur­dens on the public and encouraged corruption, highlighting the need for transparent and regulated cam­paign financing.

He said campaign financing could fuel corruption, as candi­dates who received funds from individuals involved in illicit activ­ities, like illegal mining, may feel compelled to protect these interests once in of­fice, preventing effective action on critical issues.

Mr Nyarko said even in the absence of a formal regula­tory framework, the Electoral Commission should completely get rid of the filing fees from candidates to maintain its independence and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

He said instead an alternative approach would be to use signa­tures as a means of qualification, where candidates could be required to gather a certain number of signatures, thereby reducing the financial barriers to entry.

“This approach acknowledges that elections are already funded by taxpayer money,” he added.

Dr Bossman Asare, the Deputy Electoral Commissioner, said the Electoral Commission (EC) had put all the necessary measures in place to ensure another successful, credible, inclusive and participatory general election.

He said the Commission had over 18,700,000 registered voters throughout the country, and that in 2020, the EC recorded a voter turnout of almost 79 per cent but this year, the Commission was working assiduously to maintain that or increase it.

The Deputy Electoral Com­missioner said, “as a citizen, your primary responsibility is to exercise one of your fundamental human rights, once you are a registered voter, the EC expects that come December 7, exercise your fran­chise and choose the person you want.”

He said the Commission had engaged professionals with exper­tise in statistics and mathematics to assist in the aggregation of results at the constituency, regional, and national levels.

Dr Asare said citizens must actively demand their democracy, such that it’s practised in Ghana belonged to the people, not any individual or group, so to safeguard it, citizens must ensure their active participation in the democratic process.

“It’s not good for somebody to give you money, for you to vote for the person, that’s not acceptable.”

“And I know campaign financ­ing is an issue which we have to look at critically in Ghana, we see the parties campaigning, spending money, doing a whole lot of things, so we need to be sure where all this money is coming from,” he added. —GNA