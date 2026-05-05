Charterhouse changes venue for 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), Charterhouse Productions, have announced a change of venue for this year’s awards ceremony.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, the organisers said the event, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Palms Convention Centre, will now be held at the Grand Arena on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 7pm.

According to Charterhouse Productions, the decision to move the event was influenced by the growing scale and production demands of the awards scheme.

The organisers explained that the Grand Arena offers a larger capacity, advanced technical facilities, and greater production flexibility needed to deliver a world-class experience for patrons and viewers.

They noted that the venue has hosted the awards since 2019 and is designed to support the staging, broadcasting, and audience engagement requirements associated with the event.

Charterhouse also expressed appreciation to headline sponsor Telecel Ghana, the sector ministry, the government, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their continued support and collaboration toward hosting the ceremony.

The organisers further assured nominees, invited guests, and music lovers of an unforgettable night celebrating Ghanaian music, culture, and global influence.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards remains one of Ghana’s biggest music award schemes, recognising outstanding achievements in the country’s music industry.

By: Jacob Aggrey