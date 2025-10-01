Ghana reaffirms commitment to safe, sustainable aviation at 42nd ICAO Assembly

The 42nd Triennial Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organi­sation (ICAO) is currently being held in Montreal, Canada.

Addressing the assembly here on Monday, the Minister of Trans­port, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to international aviation safety, securi­ty, and sustainability at the ongoing conference.

He commended ICAO’s lead­ership in guiding global aviation toward “recovery, resilience, and transformation” at a time when the industry is being reshaped by arti­ficial intelligence, evolving security threats, and sustainability demands.

He underscored Ghana’s strong support for ICAO’s ‘No Coun­try Left Behind Initiative,’ and called for enhanced cooperation to help African States close safety oversight gaps, modernise air navigation systems, and develop climate-resilient infrastructure.

As part of Ghana’s aviation progress, the Transport Minis­ter announced the launch of the Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) Systems in August 2025.

According to Mr Nikpe, the sys­tems aligned with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2178 and ICAO Standards, representing a major step forward in strength­ening Ghana’s aviation security framework.

Additionally, he highlighted the government’s continued investment in modern airport infrastructure, adding that the Kotoka Interna­tional Airport remained the hub of Ghana’s aviation sector, while Ku­masi and Tamale airports had been upgraded to international status.

He hinted that plans were also underway to establish a state-of-the-art flight training school and a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre to serve Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.

On environmental sustainability, the Minister reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to ICAO’s Long- Term Global Aspirational Goals (LTAGs) for net-zero carbon emissions. He said Ghana is imple­menting the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for Interna­tional Aviation (CORSIA) and exploring the use of sustainable aviation fuels.

He further emphasised Ghana’s commitment to inclusivity, noting that the country is represented at ICAO by a distinguished female delegate, in line with ICAO’s Gen­der Equality Programme.

As part of participation in the conference, Nikpe paid a courtesy call on ICAO Council President, Salvatore Sciacchitano, where he shared Ghana’s aviation achieve­ments and future ambitions.

There, Mr Nikpe revealed plans to establish a national airline to enhance connectivity across Africa and beyond, and expressed appreciation for ICAO’s continued support.

On his part, Mr Sciacchita­no commended Ghana for her leadership role in African aviation and pledged ICAO’s continued as­sistance in sustaining the country’s progress.

Moreover, Mr Nikpe held meetings with the Ministers of Transport of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates to explore opportunities for closer aviation cooperation.

