Ghana to be strongly represented at World Schools Summit in UAE

Delegates from Ghana and around the world will convene at Yasmina British Academy, Abu Dhabi, UAE, on November 15–16 for the World Schools Summit.

The programme, to be hosted by T4 Education, Aldar Education, and the Emirates Foundation and supported by CIFF, will tackle the greatest challenges in global education. The landmark event is also backed by Microsoft, Google, Carter Fleet, Inicio Partners, Best School to Work, the Education Leaders Forum, HP, International Baccalaureate Organization, Prometric, Edmentum, and Magrudy’s.

The Director, Girl Capital – Africa, at Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Eunice Ogolo, said in a statement ahead of the conference: “To transform the lives of children and adolescents in Ghana and across Africa, we need bold ideas that will enable children not simply to survive, but to thrive in a rapidly changing world. That’s why we focus on systemic change, funding programmes that solve problems many might consider intractable.”

That was the reason, she said, her outfit was partnering on the World Schools Summit — bringing together leaders from Africa and across the planet to tackle some of the greatest challenges in education and, in turn, make a difference to the lives of children worldwide.

The Founder of T4 Education and the World Schools Summit, Vikas Pota, said: “A quarter of the way into the 21st century, the world stands at a crossroads. We must take urgent action to halt runaway climate change, adapt as AI revolutionises our economies, promote peace in the face of destructive conflicts, and tackle the most enduring inequalities.

“A better world is possible, but only if leaders from across the planet — from governments to businesses, NGOs, academia, and tech — recognise that at the heart of all these crucial questions lies education. I am proud to be bringing these leaders together at the World Schools Summit, and I invite participants from Ghana and around the world to join us.”

The Director of Microsoft Elevate, Caroline Mutepfa, for her part, said: “At the World Schools Summit, I look forward to sharing Microsoft’s vision for empowering educators and students through AI-driven tools, personalised learning, and skill-based pathways that build confidence and career readiness. This is also an opportunity to learn from global education leaders and explore how we can responsibly and ethically bring AI into classrooms. As AI transforms how people work, learn, and lead, closing skills gaps at scale is critical. Microsoft believes AI can help educators refocus on what matters most — the learner.”

The World Schools Summit will bring together over 1,000 leaders of the world’s best schools alongside policymakers, NGOs, tech companies, and the biggest figures in global education to harness education to build leadership for a better world.

The speakers for the programme include: Ben Gomes, Chief Technologist, Learning and Sustainability, Google; Angeline Murimirwa, CEO of CAMFED and one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025; Theron Feemster, Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer; Angela Meikle, Global Head of IB World Schools, International Baccalaureate Organization; Amit Patel, Managing Director of Owl Ventures; Rebecca Winthrop, Director of the Center for Universal Education at the Brookings Institution; and Rod Smith, Group Managing Director of International Education at Cambridge University Press and Assessment.

Others are Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer, Emirates Foundation; Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Education; Andria Zafirakou MBE, Global Teacher Prize Winner; Mayank Dhingra, Director & Global Head of Education Business and Strategy at HP; and Patrick O’Steen, Director of K12 Partnerships & Community at Microsoft Elevate, as well as education ministers from around the world.

The culmination of the World Schools Summit will see the winning announcement of the Global EdTech Prize in partnership with Owl Ventures and Digital Promise — a new award for start-ups, non-profits, and major companies recognising trailblazing tech solutions that are driving change and grappling with the most crucial challenges in today’s classrooms. The winners will be chosen by educators in a live pitch and vote at the World Schools Summit.

