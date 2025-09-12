Ghana Tourism Marketplace is good initiative – Alisa Asamoah

The immediate past President of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), Chief Executive of Riali Consult, Mrs. Alisa Osei Asamoah, has lauded the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) for its efforts to improve the viability of the sector through the Ghana Tourism Marketplace (GTM).

The GTM is an innovative platform that aggregates all tourism and hospitality vendors in Ghana, providing a unified platform for the distribution of their products and services.

The GTM is a shared economy model to benefit all stakeholders in the tourism ecosystem.

Speaking to the media after a stakeholder deliberation on GTM, Mrs.Asamoah said, this is what they are looking for. According to her, it is a good initiative by the GTDC.

“This is what we are all looking for. When you go to South Africa, and other countries, they have initiated the same thing,” he said.

She said this would positively impact the industry because that is where the private sector would exhibit their products, adding that it is going to be competitive.

Mrs.Asamoah concluded that this would increase trust between them and their clients, and from the presentation, the project would be very sustainable.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme