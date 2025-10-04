Ghana TVET Service condemns KNUST SHS assistant headmaster over misconduct

The Ghana TVET Service has condemned the conduct of Mr. Charles Akwasi Aidoo, Assistant Headmaster (Academic) of KNUST Senior High School, after a viral video showed him in an alleged incident with a female student.

In a statement, the Service described the act as “a gross violation of trust, an abuse of authority, and a direct attack on the values of dignity and safety that every school must uphold.”

It said educational leaders have a duty to protect learners, model integrity, and create safe environments, stressing that any breach of this responsibility damages public trust in the education system.

Although KNUST SHS does not fall directly under the Ghana TVET Service, the Service pledged solidarity with institutions working to protect students.

It called on education authorities, law enforcement, and the judicial system to investigate the matter and take swift action.

The TVET Service also highlighted its Safe School Initiative, a nationwide programme aimed at protecting students from abuse, harassment, and maltreatment.

It urged parents, teachers, and learners to report misconduct, assuring that all cases would be dealt with firmly.

“The safety and well-being of learners remain our highest priority. Misconduct of this nature will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the statement said.

It further warned that heads of TVET institutions who breach professional standards would face strict disciplinary measures, including dismissal.

The service reaffirmed its commitment to building safe learning spaces and a culture of accountability through technical and vocational education.

By: Jacob Aggrey