Ghana welcomes Trump’s proposed Russia–Ukraine peace plan

The Government of Ghana has expressed support for a new peace proposal by the President of the United States Donald J. Trump aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement issued in Accra on November 30, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Ghana remains committed to global peace, security, and international cooperation.

The government noted that any plan which promotes dialogue, mutual respect, and an end to fighting should be taken seriously by the international community.

The statement explained that the proposed peace framework highlights the need to protect civilians, restore territorial integrity, and create conditions for long-term reconciliation between the two countries.

Ghana, which has a long history of peacekeeping and mediation, said it stands ready to support all constructive efforts that promote peace.

The government encouraged all parties involved in the conflict to negotiate in good faith and to prioritise the welfare of their citizens.

The Ministry added that Ghana will continue to work with regional and global partners to help ensure peace, security, and development around the world.

By: Jacob Aggrey