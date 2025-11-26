Ghanaians Urged to Donate Blood to Support National Blood Service

Ghanaians have been reminded of the need to voluntarily donate safe blood to the National Blood Service (NBS), as only 40 per cent of the country’s blood supply comes from voluntary donors, with just 36 per cent being regular donors.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the NBS, Dr Shirley Owusu-Ofori, Ghana’s blood collection index stands at 6.1 per cent, far below the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) minimum recommendation of 10 per cent. This, she said, underscores the need for intensified efforts to promote voluntary blood donation through continuous awareness creation.

Dr. Owusu-Ofori made the call at the 25th National Blood Donor Day celebration and the launch of the 2026 voluntary blood donation campaign in Accra on Monday. The event was held at the National Theatre under the theme, “Give Blood, Give Hope. Together We Save Life.”

She noted that safe blood is fundamental to an effective healthcare system, yet the national supply remains inadequate. “Against the target of 10 donations per 1,000 people, we currently achieve only six units per 1,000 people,” she said. Addressing the shortfall, she added, required collective civic responsibility, as limited blood supply delays lifesaving transfusions.

The CEO appealed to citizens to donate regularly and support advocacy efforts. She also commended the Rotary Clubs of Accra and Accra Ridge and other partners for their longstanding contribution.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, highlighted ongoing government interventions, including improvements in infrastructure, logistics, equipment, blood processing fees, and the transportation and distribution mechanism.

Various donors were honoured, with Mr Andrew Kwesi Siaw awarded National Best Blood Donor after donating 63 units.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA

