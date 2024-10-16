Ghana’s juvenile boxing team invited for IBA Youth World championship

The national youth boxing team of Ghana, the Black Rockets, have been invited to take part in the Internation­al Boxing Association (IBA) Youth World competition in Montenegro.

The Black Rockets are expect­ed to leave Accra for Budva, on Friday to continue preparations for the championship.

According to the leader of the team, Mr Fuseini Dauda, who is Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), the national team, under the guidance of Coach Charles Quartey, was eager to lift the flag of Ghana at the competition.

He emphasised that the new Black Rockets must be tested, tried to get the necessary exposure and experience needed to be at the very top.

Alhaji Dauda noted that the six boxers were already self-motivated, but required the government’s assis­tance to feel secured and confident in their ability to give their all and win the ultimate prize.

“Our game is about to rise again; we will take Ghana boxing to the next level,” he assured.

Coach Charles Quartey stated that the new-look Black Bombers were being prepared for the next Olympic Games and should be supported by the government to gain exposure.

Mr Mustapha Nettey, Treasur­er of the GBF, praised BOXUP for their contribution towards the Black Bombers’ preparations and expressed gratitude for the assistance.

“We really appreciate what Dr Philip Addison has done, and he will be remembered and blessed forever, because we have been looking for such support for a long time, and we know with his sup­port we can go very far,” he said.

The IBA Youth World Interna­tional Boxing Tournament is from October 20 to November 3, 2024. —GNA