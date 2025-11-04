GJA considering legal action at ECOWAS Human Rights Court over Ahmed Suale’s case – GJA President

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced that it is considering legal action at the ECOWAS Human Rights Court or the International Court to seek justice for slain investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

GJA President, Albert Dwumfuor, speaking at a press conference, disclosed that the Association had been consulting its legal team to explore available options following what he described as disappointing developments in the case.

He said the move had become necessary after the Madina District Court discharged a suspect in the 2019 murder case on October 14, 2025, reportedly on the advice of the Attorney General’s Department.

Mr Dwumfuor expressed deep concern over the decision to discontinue the prosecution, describing it as “a blow to press freedom and public trust in the justice system.”

He questioned why, after nearly seven years, justice had still not been served, despite the state’s commitment and resources devoted to investigations.

He revealed that reports available to the Association suggested that the Attorney General’s directive to the police was not to withdraw the case, but rather to intensify investigations and arrest the perpetrators.

He, therefore, called on both the Attorney General’s Department and the Ghana Police Service to provide clear and transparent explanations to the public.

The GJA President said it was worrying that after years of investigations, the police had not been able to provide any substantial update or findings on the case.

He criticised the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for failing to brief the media or hold any public engagement to disclose the state of the investigation, describing this lack of accountability as unacceptable.

He emphasised that the continued delay in achieving justice risked deepening public distrust in the justice system and could embolden those who target journalists.

He stressed that “justice delayed was justice denied,” adding that discharging a suspect without proper explanation sent a dangerous message that crimes against journalists could go unpunished.

Mr Dwumfuor cited a UNESCO report which still listed Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s case among unresolved journalist killings between 2006 and 2025.

He said the international media community continued to monitor Ghana’s handling of the case, making it a matter of both national and international concern.

According to him, GJA is therefore demanding a full and transparent explanation from both the Attorney General’s Department and the Ghana Police Service on why the prosecution was halted.

He added that the Association also wants an update on the current status of investigations and the specific steps being taken to find and prosecute the real culprits.

Mr Dwumfuor appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, whom he described as a member of the GJA, to personally intervene to ensure justice was not buried with the late journalist.

He said failure to resolve the case was not only a failure of law enforcement but also a national tragedy and a stain on Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of press freedom in Africa.

He reaffirmed that the GJA would not relent in demanding accountability, transparency, and justice until the perpetrators of Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s murder were brought to book.

He added that the Association would pursue all legal avenues, including action at the ECOWAS Human Rights Court or the International Court, to ensure justice is served.

BY JACOB AGGREY

