GJA opens national, regional executive nominations May 16-June 30

The Ghana Jour­nalists Association (GJA) has an­nounced the open­ing of nominations for the Associa­tion’s 2025 National and Regional Executive Elections, scheduled for May 16 to June 30 2025.

It said nominations take effect from May 16 and will close on Monday, June 30, and urged all eligible members with the pas­sion and competence to lead the association at either the national or regional level to step forward and pick up nomination forms.

This was contained in a press statement released last Friday and signed by Chairman of the Elec­tions Committee, Mr Peter Martey Agbeko, Secretary to the Com­mittee, Mr Kwaku Owusu-Peprah and Member of the Committee, Beatrice Asamani Savage.

The statement said the com­mittee is mandated to organise, conduct and supervise the elec­tions, with technical support from the Electoral Commission(EC) of Ghana, and that the commission would oversee the conduct of the elections on Monday, June 30, 2025.

“The cost for picking the National Elections forms for President -GH¢ 5,000, whilst all other positions cost GH¢3,000. The fee stands at GH¢1,500 for the Regional Chairperson, with all other regional positions costing GH¢ 1,000.

National Candidates will be vetted in person at the Ghana International Press Centre from Tuesday, June 3 to Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Regional Candidates will be vetted virtually during the same period, whilst results of the vetting will be published on Friday, June 6, the statement said.

It said the committee is current­ly finalising all necessary arrange­ments to ensure a credible, free, and transparent election process, and counts on the cooperation of all stakeholders as the committee works to uphold the democratic values of the GJA.

Balloting for positions of na­tional and regional is scheduled for Monday, June 9, 2025. The official campaign period commences after balloting on June 9 and ends on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Publication of the Voters Regis­ter is scheduled for Friday, May 30, 2025, whilst issuance of the Official Election Calendar is scheduled for Monday, May 19, 2025. Monday, June 30, 2025, is the Election Day for both national and regional, “it said.

The statement said the members’ nomination form would be acces­sible via a secure link after payment of the required fee into the Associa­tion’s account, National Investment Bank Limited, Osu Branch.

Account Name: Ghana Jour­nalists Association. The Account Number, 1112037799401.

BY TIMES REPORTER