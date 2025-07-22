GMR delivers free healthcare across Berekum communities

About 8,000 individuals in Berekum and its surround­ing commu­nities of the Bono Region are expected to benefit from a free, large-scale medical outreach organised by Ghana Medical Relief (GMR), a non-profit human­itarian organisation based in Ghana and the United States.

The initiative forms part of GMR’s growing commitment to bridge healthcare access gaps in deprived communities across Ghana.

The week-long outreach, scheduled from July 21 to July 25, will offer a wide range of services, including general med­icine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, urology, dental care, ENT, ophthalmology, psychiatry, health education, medication, and NHIS registration.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the medical mis­sion on Friday, President of GMR, Dr Samuel Brobbey, said the initiative was part of GMR’s mission to provide preventive and essential healthcare to under­served populations “one village at a time.”

He revealed that this year’s mission was being held in honour of a dedicated long-term volun­teer whose mother hailed from Berekum.

“Berekum was selected not only because of the need, but also to honour one of our most committed volunteers who lost her mother years ago. It is both personal and purposeful,” he explained.

Dr Brobbey emphasised that the outreach was not just about treating illness but more impor­tantly about promoting preven­tive healthcare.

He said since 2018, GMR has conducted similar medical missions in communities includ­ing Asiakwa, Anomabo, Atibie, Agogo, Tamale, and Bortianor, adding that the most recent out­reach was in July 2024 that served over 5,200 patients and facilitat­ed NHIS registration for 2,500 individuals.

He added that the medical mission was powered entirely by over 110 volunteer doctors, nurs­es, pharmacists, and support staff from volunteers who were mostly from outside the country.

Furthermore, Dr Brobbey highlighted the inspiring ded­ication of the team, citing the example of a 16-year-old volun­teer who raises funds every year by selling homemade cookies to afford her flight to Ghana.

“She doesn’t owe us anything, but she believes in this mission,” he said.

He called on local institutions and corporate bodies to support such humanitarian efforts to give back to society.

“Simple contributions like bottled water, medical supplies, or discounted medications make a huge difference; the cost of logistics eats into our limited budget, and we’re only limited by our resources,” he elaborated.

Beyond screening and medi­cation, he stressed, the team has also performed surgeries, includ­ing thyroid and eye operations, and this year would introduce mental health services with psy­chiatric support.

Since its inception, GMR’s outreach numbers have steadi­ly grown. From treating 2,000 people during its first mission in 2018, the organisation has now scaled up to serve nearly 8,000 annually.

