GNFS battles three fires in one day

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to three separate fire incidents across the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

At Kaneshie Presby, personnel from the Industrial Area Fire Station contained a blaze that broke out in the garage of a five-bedroom house.

Firefighters managed to salvage all five bedrooms and their contents, with only a solar battery destroyed.

In a second incident at Burma Hills, the Trade Fair Fire Station extinguished a fire at an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) secondary sub-station. The facility sustained partial damage, but no injuries were recorded.

Meanwhile at Abelemkpe, the Legon Fire Station conducted cooling operations after a domestic fire had already gone out before their arrival. Although a control panel and four solar batteries were destroyed, the team salvaged a four-bedroom apartment, three vehicles, four polytanks, two water pumps and a generator set.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Public Relations Office of the GNFS, the causes of all three fires are under investigation.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme