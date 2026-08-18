GNFS rescues one in Suhum road crash

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has rescued one male casualty from a road traffic accident that occurred at Suhum Niifio on the Accra–Kumasi Highway on Sunday, 16th August 2026.

A six-member crew from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station, led by STNO II Darkwah Prince, arrived at the scene. They found a Ford F-150 with registration number DV B9981 and a Kia Rio with registration number AS 5401-12 involved in the crash.

According to the GNFS, one male was found trapped in the Kia Rio. Firefighters used extrication equipment to free him and transported him to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information indicates that the Ford F-150, while overtaking, collided with the rear of the Kia Rio. The impact caused extensive damage to the Ford F-150 and partial damage to the Kia Rio.

During the operation, the crew also salvaged GH¢50,000, US$5,231.81, mobile phones, power banks, National ID cards and other personal belongings from the vehicles. No deaths were recorded.

The GNFS has attributed the cause of the accident to wrongful overtaking and is urging drivers to adhere to road safety regulations to prevent similar incidents.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme