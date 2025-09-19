GNFS responds to domestic fire in Oblogo

Early hours on Friday September 19, 2025, the Ghana National Fire Service received a distress call reporting a domestic fire outbreak in the Oblogo area.

A fire appliance from the Weija fire station was dispatched at 1416 hours and arrived at 1529 hours.

The fire involved a single room with a porch, used as a place of abode.

Firefighting efforts brought the situation under control and the fire fully extinguished it later.

The incident resulted in the complete destruction of the contents of two single rooms.

However, through a coordinated and swift response, 11 adjoining single rooms with porches were successfully salvaged, preventing the fire from spreading further.

The crew faced significant challenges, including a bad road network that delayed access to the scene and the presence of gas cylinders in the affected rooms, which posed additional risks.

The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation,no casualties were recorded.

