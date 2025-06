Last night, Monday, June 23, 2025, GNFS Rescue Personnel retrieved the lifeless body of a schoolgirl, Gloria Segoe, from a pool of water at Tomefa in the Ga South Municipality.

She was reportedly in town to visit her boyfriend. The operation began at 22:02 hours and ended at 22:42 hours.

The body was handed over to the police. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her untimely passing.