GOC President, board members call on Chief Imam

The newly elected executives of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), led by its president, Mr Richard Kofi Akakpovi, last Friday sought audience with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to seek his blessings for their four-year tenure.

The delegation consisted of Messrs Mawuko Afadzinu (1st Vice President), Kassim Mohammed Muniru (General Secretary), Evans Yeboah (Treasurer), Nathaniel Johnson, George Tettey, Kamal Sulley, George Owusu Ansah and George Lamptey, all board members.

Others included Charles Osei Asibey, President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation, and Christiana Ashley, vice president of the Ghana Chess Association

Addressing the host, Mr Akpokavie acknowledged the key role the Chief Imam plays in fostering unity, peace, development, and goodwill within the country, noting that, “coming before him for his blessing as we begin our tenure is one sure way of kick-starting what we believe will be a fruitful journey to putting Ghana sports on the right pedestal.”

“Our main focus is to bring to the Ghanaian public and the corporate world a plan that shows what we want to do and how we want to do it so that we can achieve our aims, and once we do that, we are hopeful that they will support us to be able to achieve our target.”

In his prayer, the Chief Imam asked for Allah’s blessings for the new executives throughout their entire mandate, seeking Allah’s protection to help turn around the fortunes of sports in Ghana.

Yesterday, the delegation joined the Christian congregation at the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at Tema Community One, where the parish priest, Very Rev. Fr. David Arko Amissah, prayed for the delegation.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY